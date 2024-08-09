ANDeison lopez wrote a new chapter in the history of Colombian sport by winning the silver medal in weightlifting at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, lthe second for our country in these games after what Ángel Barajas achieved in gymnastics.

According to the criteria of

The 24-year-old from Chocó took second place on the podium after lifting 390 kilograms: 180 kilos in the snatch and 210 in the clean and jerk, in the 89 kg weightlifting category.

Silver medalist Colombia’s Yeison Lopez celebrates on the podium after the men’s -89kg weightlifting event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the South Paris Arena in Paris, on August 9, 2024. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP) Photo:AFP Share

A silver that tastes like glory

Yeison won the tenth medal for Colombia in a few Olympics and he did it after overcoming himself and overcoming an injury that almost left him out of the Paris 2024 games.

“It hasn’t been easy. Three weeks ago my dream seemed to be slipping away, it was getting out of hand because of a back injury that forced me to stop for about two weeks, my preparation was cut short. It was very difficult and only my brother, my older sister and my girlfriend know this, only they knew the pain I was in,” he said in the press area.

When he was about to climb the podium, the athlete born in Crashed and representing the delegation of Valle del Cauca celebrated as Cristiano Ronaldo and asked him to do the iconic Portuguese ‘siuuuuuu’ to the audience.

‘Goku’ is his other inspiration

The curiosity is in the nickname of the Colombian, who is called ‘Goku’ by several of his relatives, his coaches and friends. A cousin would have given Yeison that nickname since he was 13 years old.

In the group he is known as ‘Goku’, because a few years ago he had long hair and resembled the character from the series Dragon Ball. In addition, he feels that he is a warrior and he demonstrated it in his participation in the reality show Desafío Súper Humanos 2018, when he represented Valle del Cauca.

“Because I had very long hair, I have always been very strong, I like to compete and overcome myself,” said the Colombian who is a big fan of the animated series.

Yeison López, already with the silver medal he won in Paris 2024 Photo:Lisandro Rengifo. Special correspondent for EL TIEMPO Share

SPORTS