It was a wonderful day and weightlifting has delivered at the Paris Olympics. The medals of Yeison Lopez and Mari Sanchez We are told that, once again, this sport is the country’s most successful in the history of this competition.

And we had Yenny Álvarez’s, but she slipped away at the end in the rush. And Luis Javier Mosquera was close, although we didn’t have that one in our calculations.

Yeison is a very technical weightlifter and is the most seasoned Colombian athlete, because he has incredible tenacity and almost perfect effectiveness.

He is an athlete who does not like to be provoked or provoked, because he responds with aggression and is scary. All of this comes from experience, but at the same time he has learned a lot from life.

The result he achieved at the Olympic Games was achieved because he knew he had to achieve it, that it was his chance and he couldn’t let it go. Yeison is a man who knows what he has and knows how to use it. He responds to demands and reacts positively to pressure.

A clear example of this was when he failed in the 180 kilos of the snatch and in the 205 kilos of the clean and jerk. At that moment we had to lift him. He entered the locker room, emotional, thinking about what had happened. I told him that he had to lift the 210 kilos or we would lose the medal, they would send us to fourth place and that would be the end.

López understood that it was up to him to respond, and he did so, with his professionalism and overcoming the pressure of the moment. We were worried at various points in the competition about the injury, about the pain he suffered after the back discomfort. He got a little dizzy, he didn’t get oxygen at the right time and he trembled during the push, but he recovered, because López is that, a man who responds in the best way to adversity, to difficult moments.

She has an impressive positive mentality, she believes in herself, she knows what she has and that is what she put in to win the silver medal.

Mari is a very capable athlete, very confident in competition and has always shown that she has enormous energy, she is the most charismatic of the group.

That positivism earned her the medal. She is strong in the clean and jerk and she made it count. She is a competitor who, when she says she is going for a weight, she achieves it. She has a very technical clean and jerk and a key pull for the start.

Her explosiveness in that movement helps her to recover what she loses in it because she is not an expert.

Luis Arrieta

Colombian weightlifting team coach