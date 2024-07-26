The French high-speed rail network has been seriously affected, Sncf: “Numerous simultaneous malicious acts on the lines”. The route to the Stade de France, one of the venues of the Games, has also been closed

There France’s high-speed rail network has been badly hit after being targeted by several arson attacksa few hours before the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, says rail operator Sncf.

Sncf “was the victim of numerous simultaneous malicious acts which have affected the Atlantic, North and East high-speed lines,” the company said. It is currently the route to the Stade de France, one of the venues of the Olympic Games, was also closed. Repairs are underway, SNCF said. However, it added, the disruption could last all weekend.

The Paris Olympics officially begin tonight with a spectacle in the middle of the Seine. For the first time in the history of the Summer Games, the opening ceremony will not be held in a stadium. Instead, the more than 200 national delegations will sail along the Seine, through the center of Paris and past landmarks such as Notre Dame Cathedral, the Louvre and the Musée d’Orsay.