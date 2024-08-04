LThe Czech couple Katerina Siniakova and Tomas Machac were crowned Olympic mixed doubles champions on Friday.. So far, everything is normal.

According to the criteria of

Siniakova and Machac defeated Chinese Zhizhen Zhang and Xinyu Wang in the final, who took the silver medal, by 6-2, 5-7 and 10-8.

After one hour and 18 minutes of play, Siniakova and Machac became the first Czech team to win the mixed doubles gold medal and the second to win a medal for their country after Siniakova won the women’s doubles at Tokyo 2020, partnered by Barbora Krejcikova.

Machac even had the chance to win one more medal, but on Saturday he lost the bronze medal match in men’s doubles with Adam Pavlasek. They were defeated by Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul, 6-3 and 6-4.

Adam Pavlasek and Tomas Machac Photo:AFP Share

Separated in life, together to win the gold medal

What is so curious about the story of Siniakova and Machac? They started dating in 2020 and became a couple in 2021. However, shortly before the Olympics began, they decided to end their relationship.

However, although love separated them, they decided that professionally they could continue together, something that Siniakova stressed in several interviews, and that is why they came to Paris in search of a gold that they ended up getting this Friday, and that They celebrated with tears and a discreet kiss on the mouth and a hug.

Will there be a reconciliation after the Olympic gold? Both were very cautious. “It’s our personal life, they don’t need to know that,” said Siniakova. And when referring to her relationship status, Machac was blunt: “Top secret,” she exclaimed.

SPORTS

With Efe

More Sports News