The Avengers accomplished their mission. The United States won their fifth consecutive gold medal by beating France 98-87 on Saturday in the men’s Olympic basketball final in Paris 2024, at a vibrant Bercy Arena in the face of local resistance against legends LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.

500 Internal Server Error

nginx

In a repeat of the final from three years ago in Tokyo, Team USA redeemed itself from its fourth-place finish at the 2023 World Cup, a result that was the seed of the self-proclaimed Avengers, reunited by LeBron to settle that debt.

Advance