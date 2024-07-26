The American rapper Snoop Dogg He was among the bearers of the Olympic flame in Saint Denis shortly before its arrival in ParisThis Friday, hours before the official opening, the singer carried the torch and enjoyed the moment.

Snoop Dogg In recent days, he has made several posts on social media, including some in an American sports uniform, from the French capital, and one of them with the message “Paris 2024, you rock.”

The mayor of the city, Mathieu Hanotin, He highlighted the presence of “an international cast” for the last stage of the flame before it reaches Paris for the opening ceremony, he said on social network X.

Hanotin had already confirmed Snoop Dogg, the rapper born in The Angels 52 years ago and which represents the union of both cities, because the next Olympic Games will be held in the city of the United States.

On Friday, the American artist carried the Olympic flame near the Seine River and starred in several moments that went viral. Dressed in white and with gold shoes, Snoop Dogg did not miss the opportunity to dance with the flame in his hand.

