New to Paris 2024, breaking made its debut on Friday in the urban park of La Concorde with the women’s event, with the Japanese b-girl Ami being crowned the first Olympic champion in history… and perhaps the only one, since this sport is not part of the Los Angeles 2028 programme.

The 25-year-old Japanese dancer, who has numerous victories on the international breaking circuits, beat Lithuanian hopeful Domenika Banevic, b-girl Nicka, world champion in 2023, in the final.

The Japanese was crowned champion in successive face-to-face contests on a circular track, to the rhythm of a DJ’s music and encouraged by a master of ceremonies (MC), performing movements that convinced the nine judges of the event time and again.

The Parisian public responded well to the proposal, with cheers and shouts throughout the afternoon, which lowered their decibels when the French Sya Dembélé, b-girl Syssy, was eliminated in the quarter-finals against Ami.

This event has sparked controversy on social media, among those who believe it should not be an Olympic sport.

How is it rated?

This event is not a points-based event. Breaking skills are not assigned a value and will be counted after the dancers’ rounds are over. Judges will not score as in elite gymnastics.

Olympic breaking judges focus on five main criteria: vocabulary, technique, execution, originality and musicality. Each criterion represents 20% of the total score, adding up to 100%.

The judges compare the performances of two athletes who are in the same battle. The athlete who wins two out of a maximum of three rounds is declared the winner of the battle.

There is an additional element known as the ‘bad behavior button’. Although rarely used, it allows judges to penalize competitors for inappropriate or unsportsmanlike conduct during competition.

