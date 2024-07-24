The Olympic Games have already started with two team sports. Two days before the opening ceremony, Paris 2024 is already starting to put on its first shows with football and men’s rugby.

This time, Colombia will not be present in either discipline, but strong nations in these sports see the opportunity to begin paving their way for Olympic gold in team sports.

Today’s full schedule

The morning began with football matches with Argentina vs. Morocco and Uzbekistan vs. Spain. Simeone’s team, with Julian Alvarez and Otamendi On the field, they are losing 2-1 to the Moroccan team at the time of writing this note.

Besides, Spain has so far beaten Uzbekistan by 2-1 in their debut at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The football matchday will have 6 more matches on the day, the most anticipated, between France and the United States at 2 pm Colombian time.

In Rugby 7, Argentina also won against Kenya, and this was preceded by the game between Australia and Samoa, in which the Australians emerged victorious. The Gauchos also have a strong presence in this sport and will seek to be crowned champions. This discipline will have 10 more matches during the first day of the Olympics.

The calendar of the first day

The matches will be broadcast on Claro Sports on its television channels and on the YouTube channels of the same company, where there will be complete coverage of the international event. Here is the schedule for the first day of Paris 2024.

SOCCER

*Argentina vs. Morocco (2-2) – 8 am

– 8 am *Spain vs. Uzbekistan (2-1) – 8 am

– 8 am Guinea vs. New Zealand – 10 am

– 10 am Egypt vs Dominican Republic – 10 am

– 10 am Iraq vs. Ukraine – 12 m.

– 12 m. Japan vs. Paraguay – 12 m.

– 12 m. France vs. United States – 2 pm

– 2 pm Mali vs. Israel – 2 pm

RUGBY 7

*Australia vs. Samoa (21-14) – 8:30 AM

8:30 AM *Argentina vs. Kenya (31-12) – 9 am

9 am Fiji vs. Uruguay – 10 am

10 am Ireland vs. South Africa – 10:30 am

10:30 am New Zealand vs. Japan – 11am

11am Australia vs Kenya – 12 m.

12 m. Argentina vs. Samoa – 12:30 p.m.

12:30 p.m. France vs. Uruguay – 1 pm

1 pm Fiji vs. United States – 1:30 pm

1:30 pm Ireland vs. Japan – 2 pm

2 pm New Zealand vs. South Africa – 2:30 pm

*Finished matches