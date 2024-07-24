Paris 2024 Olympics, rain of money: Games turnover of 16 billion

Paris Olympics underway: the wait for a Opening Ceremony – with the head of state Sergio Mattarella and the prime minister Georgia Meloni present – which will make the history of the Games is very high, but the one for the awarding of the medal is already skyrocketing. It will be two very hot weeks – from July 26th to August 11th – with the eyes of the world focused on the sporting feats to be accomplished in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower.

The estimated costs for organizing the event (also considering the subsequent Paralympic Games)? We are at 12.8 billion euros with budgets coming from the private sector, the IOC (International Olympic Committee), partner companies, Games ticketing and license management.and turnover forecasts? Very high, the estimate brings the record figure of 16.5 billion (with TV rights sold for 750 million euros and ticket revenues at 1.1 billion).

2024 Olympics, tourism flop: Paris and the high costs during the weeks of the Games

If on a media and sponsor level, the French Olympics are looking like a success, the risk is that the numbers won’t add up (completely) for hoteliers and the tourism sector in general. Data from the past few days actually reported bookings for Paris down 15% compared to last year and hotel occupancy rates around 80%, when it was almost 90% at the London 2012 Games and rose to 94% for Rio 2016 (obviously no comparison for Tokyo 2020, an edition plagued by Covid). However, it must be said that, bucking the trend, Airbnb has recorded record bookings, with a 400% increase compared to summer 2023.

What scares the ‘Olympic tourists’ is the cost of a Parisian holiday during the Games. First of all to follow the races live: the ‘cheap’ tickets (90-250 euros) were sold out in a few hours, the more expensive ones on the market (500-2700 euros), not to mention the Opening Ceremonies (up to 4 thousand euros) and Closure (we are around 1600 euros). Living Paris during the Olympics weeks without attending the games? Fascinating idea, the City of Light promises to be more beautiful and romantic than ever (but also very closed off…), but the travel by public transport are announced at the highest peaks. The welcome as soon as you leave the airport is given by the bus which cost from 10 to 16 euros. Then there is the ordinary daily administration: single tickets for buses and metro from 4 euros (against the pre-Olympic 2.15), a carnet of 10 tickets ‘worth’ 32 euros (it was 17.35 in the absence of the Games).

2030 Olympics in the French Alps? Macron: “I confirm my commitment”. But he has to overcome a hurdle…

The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics have not even opened yet and Macron’s France is already stretching out its hands on the 2030 Winter Games – while 4 years later, in 2024, they will be in Salt Lake City. If all goes well, they will be in the Transalpine Alps. The IOC recommended the two candidacies even though a handful of members (four) of the International Olympic Committee voted against (with 7 abstentions out of 95 present) despite there being no other offers on the table. The reason? The option linked to France, still has a slight degree of uncertainty after the recent parliamentary elections. The national and regional governments have not yet committed the funds. Emmanuel Macron, however, reassured during the 142nd IOC session: “I confirm the full commitment of the French nation and I assure you that I will ask the next prime minister to include not only this guarantee but also an Olympic law in the priorities of the new government.” The 2030 Games would be the fourth time France has hosted the Winter Olympics, the last being Albertville in 1992.