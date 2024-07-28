The organization of the Paris Olympic Games 2024 He publicly apologized for the artistic representation of a painting titled ‘Feast’ – which was similar to that of ‘The Last Supper’– at the opening of the Olympic Games last Friday, where drag queens were seen performing the piece.

From Paris has apologized for any offense caused, but said it was never intended to disrespect any religion.

“It is clear that there was never any intention to disrespect any religious group (…) If anyone has felt offended, we are of course very sorry,” they said.

The Egyptian religious institution of Al Azhar, the main reference of the Sunni Islamic world, condemned this Sunday “The scenes of disrespect for Christ” during the opening of the Olympic Games last Friday in Paris, which he considered a way of “promoting homosexuality and transsexuality.”

“Disrespecting Jesus Christ or any of his fellow prophets is an act of extremism and reckless barbarism.”he claimed Al Azhar issued a statement warning of “the danger of exploiting world events to normalise disrespect for religion and promote homosexuality and transsexuality.”

He also condemned these scenes that “portray Jesus Christ in an offensive image” that “humiliates believers in religions and betrays morality.”and rejected “any attempt to disrespect any of God’s prophets,” according to a statement.

Place du Trocadero awaiting the arrival of the Olympic delegations. Photo:EFE

“Prophets and messengers are the best of God’s creation. He chose them to bring the message of goodness to the world,” Al Azhar said, noting that nearly two billion Muslims believe that Jesus is the Messenger of God, as Sunni Islam considers Jesus Christ to be one of its prophets.

Therefore, Muslims believe that disrespecting Jesus or any other prophet is a sin and a shame.

Al Azhar also warned of “the danger of exploiting global opportunities to normalise the abuse of religion” and “promoting destructive and shameful social diseases, such as homosexuality and transsexuality.”

Last Supper by Leonardo da Vinci Photo:Free

With this representation of Jesus Christ is about “imposing an animal lifestyle that contradicts healthy human natureand thus forcibly normalize it in societies by all possible and impossible means and methods.”

On Friday at the opening of the Olympic Games was represented ‘The Last Supper’ of Jesus Christ with his apostles, in this case replaced by drag queens, a trans model and the singer Philippe Katerine almost naked, with some attributes of Dionysus, the Greek god of wine and partying.

In France, The Catholic Church and, above all, some figures of the extreme right, have criticized several sequences of the ceremony. which, on the contrary, has received an enthusiastic welcome among the left and members of Emmanuel Macron’s government.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and French President Emmanuel Macron watched the celebrations from a box. Photo:Getty Images

With EFE.