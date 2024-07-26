Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony Streaming and Live TV: Where to Watch It

This evening, Friday 26 July 2024, at 7:30 p.m. in Paris, the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics will take place. For the first time, the ceremony will not be held in a stadium, but in the heart of the host city. The athletes’ parade will take place along the Seine, with each delegation parading on boats equipped with cameras, creating an unprecedented experience for spectators and participants. Another major innovation is free access for a large audience. Spectators will be able to enjoy the event from the upper banks of the Seine without a ticket. But where can you watch the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. and, according to Le Parisien, will last approximately 4 hours. The event will be broadcast in Italy free-to-air, on Rai 2 and on the satellite channel Eurosport, also visible on Sky.

Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony Live Streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow everything in live streaming. The ceremony will in fact also be visible on the free platform RaiPlay.it and by subscription on discovery+, Eurosport Player and Dazn (where the Eurosport channels are present).

The parade route

We have seen where to watch the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics live on TV and live streaming, but what is the route? The six-kilometer route will start from the Austerlitz bridge next to the Jardin des Plantes, passing through the two central islands, the Île Saint Louis and the Île de la Cité, and crossing up to ten bridges, ending in front of the Trocadéro, where the final shows will take place. Around 10,500 athletes from 206 different countries will take part in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The Italian flag bearers will be the foil fencer Arianna Errigo and the high jumper Gianmarco Tamberi.