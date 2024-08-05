Tyler Mislawchuck He is a Canadian athlete who became known throughout the world not so much for his performance in the triathlon at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, but for the consequences of his great physical effort on the Seine River.

The Canadian athlete was caught on television vomiting on the track after the competition, which sparked a storm of reactions on social media.

This is in response to the criticism that has been levelled at the organisation of the Games due to the current state of the Seine River.

PARIS, 07/31/2024.- Triathletes take to the River Seine to compete in the first stage of the women's triathlon event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games this Wednesday in Paris, France. EFE/ Miguel Gutiérrez Photo:EFE

Controversy in the Seine

The Paris 2024 organising committee has defended its communication on the quality of the water in the Seine, saying that triathletes had been informed of the results of the analyses before the mixed relay on Monday morning.

The organising committee explained that after two training sessions this weekend were cancelled because the Seine was not clean enough, the International Triathlon Federation (World Triathlon) decided on Sunday evening to continue the race on Monday, in which Germany won gold. The Belgian mixed team did not compete in this race, because its triathlete Claire Michel fell ill after taking part in the individual women’s race on the Seine on 31 July.

