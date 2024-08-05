If Novak Djokovic needed anything to prove his credentials to become the best tennis player in history, it was to win Olympic gold. The Serbian achieved it this Sunday in Paris, defeating Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

At 37 years old, with 24 Grand Slam trophies and an unrivalled collection of titles, Djokovic has not ruled out going to the 2028 Los Angeles Games, he said at the press conference after the final.

“It’s more than special. I thought that 2012, when I was the flag bearer at the opening ceremony of the Games for Serbia, was the biggest emotion an athlete could experience… Until today,” said Djokovic.

“I’m in seventh heaven right now. Everything I’m feeling is beyond what I ever thought would happen. Being on the court with the Serbian flag, singing the Serbian anthem with the gold medal hanging around my neck… Nothing can beat that in professional sport,” she added.

Djokovic had already hit the post three times before finally celebrating the gold.“Winning bronze at my first Games (Beijing-2008) and then not getting this medal. Having lost three times in the semi-finals out of four participations… Now, at 37, against a 21-year-old who is probably the best player in the world at the moment, to come back and play incredible tennis… If I take all that into account, it is without a doubt the greatest success of my career,” he sentenced.

Novak Djokovic’s crazy celebration in the Olympic village

Djokovic’s euphoria over the Olympic gold medal reached the Olympic village hours later. The tennis player did not leave his compatriots behind and began to dance and effusively celebrate his crown.

A video began circulating on social media showing Djokovic wrapped in his country’s flag, dressed in a Serbian presentation uniform and with the gold medal hanging from his neck, surrounded by several athletes who circled around him to give free rein to their joy.

Djokovic has not ruled out competing in the Olympics again. “I still want to go to Los Angeles. I love playing for my country, especially in the Olympics and the Davis Cup. Honestly, I don’t know what will happen in the future, I just want to enjoy the moment,” he said.

