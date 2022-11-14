Two figures inspired by the iconic Phrygian-style red caps, which became popular during the French Revolution (1789-1799), are the official mascots of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, the organization announced Monday.

The “tribe of the Phrygians” (phryge in French) are small figures that claim to embody the French spirit of “freedom” and that uphold a part of its history, the president of the Parisian Olympic committee told the press, Tony Estanguet.

Among this tribe, two are the ones that stand out, the Olympic Phryge and Paralympic Phryge -with a prosthesis on his right leg-, which will be the brand image of the event.

“We wanted to distance ourselves from the general trend of making a mascot inspired by an animal, we have chosen an object,” added Estanguet, during the presentation held at the organizational headquarters of the Olympic Games in Paris, located in Saint-Denis (north of Paris).

The person in charge of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games brand, Julie Matikhine, assured that in “all the revolutions that have happened in France” Phrygian hats have been present, with a conical hood shape and curved end and immortalized in paintings such as “The Revolution Leading the People” (Eugene Delacroix, 1830). Matikhine also stressed that showing the prosthesis on one of the pets is a way to recognize the handicap but without creating taboos.

“For children, seeing the prosthesis is just a peculiarity,” explained the brand director, in relation to the reaction of minors who have seen it.

In fact, he recalled that the Phrygian hats are part of the daily life of the little French, since since primary school they already observe this garment, also present in public buildings, adorning the Marianne (the female figure that embodies the French Republic).

The stuffed animals of the two Phrygian heroes are available for sale from 15 euros starting this week, along with a wide range of parallel products, such as t-shirts, key rings or books.

Initially, they can be purchased at Carrefour stores in France, the brand that sponsors the Games, and at the official store that will open tomorrow in the central neighborhood of Les Halles. The organization hopes to sell up to two million stuffed animals that will be manufactured in China through two French SMEs.

However, the great news is that around 8% of this manufacturing will be on French territory, in a factory that will open at the end of this month in the Brittany region.

“In this way we will be able to recover part of the know-how of the toy industry, which has been relocated to Asia for a long time,” said Matikhine, who clarified that the materials used in the mascots comply with European manufacturing and safety regulations.

