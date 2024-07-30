The fourth day of the Olympic Games in Paris has ended, and the Japanese team continues to lead the medal count. This is reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

A total of 12 sets of awards were contested. Japanese athletes won one gold medal: Takanori Nagase won in judo in the weight category up to 81 kilograms. The second place is occupied by the Chinese team, which has six gold, six silver and two bronze medals. In third place are the Australians with six gold, four silver and one bronze medal.

On the fourth day of competition, Russians were represented only in tennis. Daniil Medvedev played in singles, Mirra Andreeva and Diana Schneider in doubles.

Russian tennis players win

Mirra Andreeva Photo: Edgar Su / Reuters

Andreeva and Schneider advanced to the second round of the Olympics. In the opening match, the Russians beat the Australian duo of Ajla Tomljanovic and Olivia Gadecki. The match ended with a score of 6:3, 2:6, 10:1. The athletes spent 1 hour and 19 minutes on the court.

After the match Andreeva toldthat she and Schneider had never trained together and were taking to the court together for the first time. At the same time, as Mirra noted, they tried to support each other and chose a successful tactic.

In the next round, the athletes will play against their opponents from Canada, Gabriela Dabrowski and Leyla Fernandez. The date of the match has not yet been determined.

Medvedev also advanced to the next round of the Olympics. In the second round of singles, the 28-year-old athlete defeated Austrian Sebastian Ofner. The match lasted one hour and six minutes and ended with a score of 6:2, 6:2. In the 1/8 finals, the Russian will face Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Tahiti Takes Best Photo of 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee has been delighted by a photo of a flying surfer at the 2024 Games. The IOC was amazed by the image of Brazilian athlete Gabriel Medina flying over the waves. In the photo, the athlete raised his arm in a triumphant gesture, and the board tied to his leg flies parallel to him. The three-time world champion was compared to Superman.

Medina received 9.90 points out of 10 possible from the judges for his performance – this is the highest score in the Olympic history of surfing. In the 1/8 finals, he defeated the Japanese Kanoa Igarashi and reached the quarterfinals of the tournament. According to the Brazilian, such high and powerful waves at the Olympics are like a dream come true, since this is very rare.

The surfing competitions for the current Olympics are being held 16,000 kilometers from Paris, on the coast of French Polynesia. The organizers’ decision is understandable: there are simply no waves suitable for the tournament in the vicinity of the French capital.

Five thefts committed in the Olympic Village

Athletes and coaches reported missing personal belongings to the police. A Japanese rugby player found no jewelry in his apartment and was missing three thousand euros, while the coach of the Australian national hockey team lost his bank card. 1,500 Australian dollars were written off from it.

The investigation is complicated by the lack of video surveillance in the living quarters and the reluctance of a number of athletes to testify. In total, about ten thousand athletes and five thousand coaches live in the Olympic Village.

Nada Hafez Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images

Pregnant fencer competes at Olympics

Egyptian representative Nada Hafez admitted that she took part in the tournament in Paris in the seventh month of pregnancy. The fencer said that pregnancy is difficult, but after the performance she is filled with pride. The athlete thanked her husband and family for their support.

What you thought were two contestants on the platform were actually three. It was me, my opponent, and my unborn child. Nada HafezEgyptian sabre fencer

Hafez, 26, competed in sabre fencing. At the Olympics, she reached the 1/8 finals, where she lost to South Korean Jeon Hayung with a score of 7:15.

Age record for Olympics broken

Luxembourg’s Ni Xialian won a table tennis match and set an age record. The athlete, who turned 61 in June, defeated 31-year-old Turkish Sibel Altinkaya in the second round of the Olympic table tennis tournament with a score of 4-2. No table tennis player has won a match at the Games at an older age. The competition in Paris was the sixth in the career of the Shanghai native.

Just a moment has passed and I have been playing tennis for over 50 years. I am very lucky to have this opportunity Ni Xialiantennis player from Luxembourg

At the 2024 Games also spoke 60-year-old Venezuelan shooter Leonel Martinez. He represented the country in trap, took 28th place in the qualification and failed to qualify for the final. The athlete participated in the Games for the first time in 40 years. Before that, the shooter had already been to the Olympics – in Los Angeles in 1984.

Competitions on the Seine have been postponed again

The men’s Olympic triathlon, which was scheduled for July 30, is now scheduled to take place on July 31 at 10:45 (Paris time). The women’s event is scheduled to start on the same day at 8:00. The reason for the postponement was poor water quality in the river.

At the same time, Paris 2024 sporting director Aurelie Merlet in an interview ESPN expressed doubts about the possibility of holding the swimming part of the competition. She allowed that the tournament would be held without this stage and would turn into a duathlon consisting of running and cycling.