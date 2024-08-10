The men’s basketball final between France and the USA begins!

A match that could be historic is underway. Young Wembanyama’s France faces Team USA with the hope of at least repeating the game Serbia played in the semi-finals, where LeBron and company had to work hard.

Since 1992, when the United States began fielding super-teams made up of NBA stars, the only team that has missed out on gold was in Athens 2004 (they lost in the semi-finals to eventual champion Argentina). In total, only the Soviet Union (twice), Yugoslavia and Argentina have been the only teams capable of depriving the Americans of gold in men’s basketball.

France will try to add to that list in what is a rematch of the Tokyo Games final, where France competed head-to-head with the United States but ended up being clearly outclassed in the final quarter.

If the United States wins the gold, it would be the fourth for Kevin Durant, who would become the basketball player with the most Olympic gold medals in history. It would also be the first for Stephen Curry, who was the hero against Serbia.

The US will start with the following starting five: Curry, Booker, Durant, LeBron and Embiid. France, on the other hand, will line up as follows: Batum, Ntilikina, Cordinier, Yabusele, Wembanyama.