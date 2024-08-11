In history, in the skies, Emil Zatopek; on earth, in Paris, now, Sifan Hassan. Or, better yet, Sifan Zatopek Hassan, the Dutchwoman who, by winning the marathon (2h 22m 55s, Olympic record) alongside the Invalides, not invalids, completed a feat very close to that of the legendary and rebellious Czech, winner of the gold medal in the 5,000m, 10,000m and marathon at the 1952 Helsinki Games.

In Paris, 72 years later, Hassan, who hates running, an addiction that makes her curse herself in the middle of races and ask herself, like everyone else, what am I doing here – “but it’s so beautiful what I feel when I win that I can’t stop trying,” she says – competed in all three distances as well. She won bronze on the purple track in the 5,000m and 10,000m, where the untouchable Kenyan Beatrice Chebet won, and in the toughest and highest-level marathon in Olympic history she won the third Olympic gold of her life, three years after the double 5,000m and 10,000m in Tokyo, when she also won bronze in the 1,500m. And she touched her long hair with a shiny graphite headband that cooled it down, as if her head were a bottle of precious champagne that can only be appreciated very cold. Not quite Zatopek, but very close, as much as the new, fierce competition times and level allow, where speed and endurance go hand in hand, and the ability to recover is similar to that of Tour de France riders. Before the marathon, in 10 days, Hassan had completed 50 laps of the track at full speed. Two 5,000m races and one 10,000m race.