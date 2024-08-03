Spain will play against Colombia to qualify for the women’s football semi-final

The ball is already rolling at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais (Lyon) for the meeting between the national teams of Spain and Colombia in the quarter-finals of women’s football. Spain arrives undefeated, after finishing first in Group C with nine points, while Colombia has qualified as the best third-placed team in Group A with three points. The team that wins the match will seek a place in the final, against the winner of Brazil and France, who play today at 9:00 p.m.

The eleven starters chosen by Montsé Tomé are (4-1-2-3): Cata Coll, Ona Batlle, Paredes, Aleixendri, Olga Carmona, Patri Guijarro, Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas, Athenea, Mariona and Paralluelo.

The Colombian team has taken to the field with (4-2-3-1): Katherine Tapia, Carolina Arias, Daniela Arias, Jorelyn Carabali, Manuela Vanegas, Marcela Restrepo, Catalina Usme, Manuela Pavi, Leicy Santos and Linda Caicedo —the Real Madrid player— and Mayra Ramírez