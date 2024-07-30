Simone Biles has given the United States the gold medal in the team final thanks to a great final floor exercise. Italy takes silver and Brazil bronze. Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal have beaten the Dutch Tallon Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof in the super tiebreak and advance to the quarterfinals of the tennis doubles (6-4, 6-7(2) and 10-2). On the other hand, the men’s football team has lost to Egypt (1-2), in the third match of the group, after beating Uzbekistan and the Dominican Republic, so they will be second in the group behind precisely the African team. In addition, the women’s handball team has lost to the Netherlands (29-24), the third consecutive loss in the Olympic Games, after falling to Brazil and Angola, so the Warriors are on the verge of elimination, although there are still two matches to play. In the morning, the Spanish men’s basketball team beat Greece in the second game of the Olympic Games, in a very difficult match that they led by 16 points in the third quarter, but which became more complicated and was resolved in the final minutes. On Tuesday, the men’s triathlon event, which was to have taken place today, was postponed to Wednesday due to the poor quality of the water in the Seine.

