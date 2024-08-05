Biles and Andrade off the podium. Gold for Italy’s Alice D’Amato on the balance beam

In a final full of errors, where five of the eight gymnasts fell off the beam, favourites Simone Biles and Rebeca Andrade were left without a medal. Italy triumphed by taking gold and bronze and the silver went to China.

Alice D’Amato completes an almost perfect exercise that gives gold to Italy with a score of 14.366.

The China Zhou Yaqin 18-year-old, despite the mistake that made her fall off the bar, took home the silver with a score of 14.100, privileged due to the difficulty of the exercise.

Manila Esposito She secured bronze for Italy with a score of 14,000, being one of the few who has not fallen off the apparatus.

Outside the podium were Brazilian Rebeca Andrade in fourth place, Americans Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee in fifth and sixth place respectively; Julia Soares of Brazil in seventh and Romanian Sabrina Maneca-Voinea in last and eighth place.