The match between Spain and Brazil begins in the top duel of Group C in women’s football

Spain are looking for a perfect record in the group stage against their toughest opponents, Brazil, after defeating Japan (2-1) and Nigeria (1-0) in the first two rounds. The Brazilians were once the most powerful football team without a doubt, but now it seems that the tables have turned and Spain enjoys football supremacy. After losing to Japan 2-1 and beating Nigeria 1-0, Brazil needs to make a splash against Spain to guarantee their passage to the knockout rounds.

For this match, Montse Tomé has given some of her stars such as Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí a rest, opting for a starting eleven that will be arranged in 4-1-4-1. The line-up is as follows: Cata Coll, Olga Carmona, Aleixandri, Laia Codina, Ona Batlle, Teresa Albelleira, Jenni Hermoso, Patri Guijarro, Eva Navarro, Athenea and Lucía García.

The Brazilian team forms a 4-4-2 with Lorena; Antonia, Tarciane, Lauren Leal, Tamires; Ludmila, Duda Sampaio, Yaya, Marta; Nicoli Israel, Adriana.

In the Brazilian team there are several familiar faces in the Spanish league, such as Gabi Nunes (Levante), Ana Vitoria (Atlético) or one of its stars, Ludmila da Silva (Atlético), or others who will arrive soon, such as Antonia Silva, signed by Real Madrid.