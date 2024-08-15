The Paris 2024 Olympic Games left unforgettable moments. The meeting of the best athletes in the world always leaves unique moments beyond the records that are broken. Some of those moments were starred by Latin American athletes who wrote their name in the history of Olympic sport.

Six women from Latin America won Olympic medals and filled their fellow countrymen with pride, who were thrilled by their triumphs. The olympics.com website has made a profile of each of these sports heroines. We tell you who they are:

Marileidy Paulino

This athlete from the Dominican Republic was crowned Olympic champion in the women’s 400 metres And she also set a new Olympic record with a time of 48.17 seconds. At 27 years old, Paulino became the first Dominican woman to achieve this feat. and joined the legends of his country, Felix Sanchez and Felix Diaz.

Dominican Marileidy Paulino celebrating her gold medal with an Olympic record. Photo:Getty Images Share

Francisca Crovetto

This shooter achieved a milestone for Chile by winning the First gold medal for a Chilean woman in Olympic history from that country. Crovetto achieved this feat in the women’s skeet shooting event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. In addition to being the first woman to win a gold medal for Chile, Crovetto won the first medal won by a Chilean athlete since 1956. and the first medal for Chile at the Olympic Games since 2008.

Francisca Crovetto Photo:Instagram Francisca Crovetto Share

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn

This Puerto Rican athlete began to establish herself as a legend of Latin American athletics by winning the 100 metres hurdles at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic GamesIn Paris 2024, she defended her gold medal, but took home a bronze after a final race that had to be decided by the photo finish. Camacho-Quinn lost by three hundredths to Masai Russelfrom the United States.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn Photo:EFE Share

Atheyna Bylon

This Panamanian boxer competed in the women’s 75 kg final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games against Qian Li of the People’s Republic of China. Although she lost, Bylon achieved a historic silver medal and was registered as a member of the the first Panamanian woman to win a medal at these Olympics. In this way, this boxer joined Irving Saladino, gold in Beijing 2008, and Lloyd LaBeach, who won two bronze medals in 100 and 200 m in London 1948, as the the only Panamanian athletes with Olympic medals.

Atheyna Bylon. Photo:Instagram Atheyna Bylon Share

Yusneylis Guzman

Cuba has stood out in the history of the Olympic Games for its strength in the sport of wrestling. However, no woman born on the Caribbean island had won a medal in the history of Olympic wrestling. In Paris 2024 Guzmán won the Silver medal in the women’s 50kg freestyle category and inscribed his name in the history of Cuban struggle.

Yusneylis Guzman Photo:Instagram Yusneylis Guzman Share

Adriana Ruano

This shooter became the first Olympic champion from Guatemala after winning the Gold medal in the women’s trap shooting event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Ruano’s historic achievement came a day after Jean Pierre Brol won bronze in the men’s category. This athlete’s victory also included a new olympic record as she broke the record set by Slovakia’s Zuzana Rehak in Tokyo 2020.

Adriana Ruano Oliva gave Guatemala its first ever gold medal. Photo:Getty Images Share

