High tension in Paris on the day that marks the official start of the 2024 Olympics with the opening ceremony. First the attacks on the high-speed rail network, with repercussions on the regularity of traffic in the country, then the alarm at the Media Center with thousands of journalists inside waiting to participate in the Opening Ceremony of the Games. The French police cordoned off the entire perimeter of the Congress Palace for security. The alarm was called off.

“There was an alarm outside the center. Bomb scare? We don’t know yet,” the French national police told reporters outside as they widened their perimeter.

Meanwhile, the delegations – including the Italian team – leave the Village area to reach the Seine area, where this evening they will parade aboard boats for the evocative opening of the Olympics.