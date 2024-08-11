Paris 2024 Olympics, Italy’s medals | Live 11 August

Italy has won 39 medals so far at the Paris Olympics 2024: eleven golds, thirteen silvers and fifteen bronzes. But with the sure medal (gold or silver) that will come from women’s volleyball, today engaged in the final against the United States (here is the complete program of the matches), Italy reaches 40 and equals the record of medals established in Tokyo but with one more gold won compared to the previous expedition.

Yesterday, Italy won three medals: two bronzes, in rhythmic gymnastics and modern pentathlon, and a silver in track cycling. Disappointment, however, in the high jump where Gianmarco Tamberi was eliminated early from the final after suffering from renal colic again a few hours before the race. Stefano Sottile performed exceptionally well, placing fourth with a jump of 2.34 meters, his new personal best.

Paris 2024 Olympics: Italy’s medal table

– GOLD

1. Nicolò Martinenghi (Swimming, Men’s 100m Breaststroke)

2. Thomas Ceccon (Swimming, Men’s 100m Backstroke)

3. Rossella Fiamingo, Giulia Rizzi, Alberta Santuccio and Mara Navarria (Fencing, women’s team épée)

4. Giovanni De Gennaro (Canoe slalom, K1 men)

5. Alice Bellandi (Judo, -78kg women)

6. Marta Maggetti (Sailing, female iQFOil)

7. Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani (Tennis, women’s doubles)

8. Alice D’Amato (Artistic gymnastics, beam, individual)

9. Diana Bacosi and Gabriele Rossetti (Skeet shooting, mixed skeet)

10. Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti (Vela, Nacra-17)

11. Vittoria Guazzini and Chiara Consonni (Cycling, Madison Women)

– SILVER

1. Filippo Ganna (Cycling, men’s individual road time trial)

2. Federico Nilo Maldini (Men’s 10m Air Pistol)

3. Filippo Macchi (Men’s Individual Foil)

4. Angela Andreoli, Alice D’Amato, Manila Esposito, Elisa Iorio and Giorgia Villa (Artistic gymnastics, team competition)

5. Luca Chiumento, Giacomo Gentili, Andrea Panizza and Luca Rambaldi (Rowing, quadruple sculls)

6. Silvana Maria Stanco (Skeet shooting, trap)

7. Arianna Errigo, Martina Favaretto, Alice Volpi, Martina Palumbo (Fencing, women’s team foil)

8. Stefano Oppo and Gabriel Soares (Rowing, lightweight double sculls)

9. Gregorio Paltrinieri (Swimming, 1500m freestyle men)

10. Guillaume Bianchi, Alessio Foconi, Filippo Macchi, Tommaso Marini (Fencing, men’s team foil)

11. Gabriele Casadei, Carlo Tacchini (Canoe sprint)

12. Nadia Battocletti (Athletics, 10,000 meters)

13. Elia Viviani, Simone Consonni (Madison track cycling)

BRONZE

1. Luigi Samele (Fencing, individual men’s sabre)

2. Alessandro Miressi, Thomas Ceccon, Paolo Conte Bonin and Manuel Frigo (Swimming, 4×100 freestyle relay)

3. Paolo Monna (Men’s 10m Air Pistol)

4. Gregorio Paltrinieri (Swimming, 800m freestyle)

5. Lorenzo Musetti (Tennis, men’s singles)

6. Manila Esposito (Artistic gymnastics, beam, individual)

7. Mattia Furlani (Men’s Long Jump)

8. Filippo Ganna, Simone Consonni, Francesco Lamon and Jonathan Milan (Team Pursuit, Road Cycling)

9. Ginevra Taddeucci (Women’s 10km long distance swimming)

10. Nino Pizzolato (Weightlifting -89 kg)

11. Sofia Raffaeli (Rhythmic gymnastics, individual all-around)

12. Simone Alessio (Taekwondo, 80 kg category)

13. Andy Díaz Hernández (Athletics, men’s triple jump)

14. Alessia Maurelli, Martina Centofanti, Agnese Duranti, Daniela Mogurean and Laura Paris (Rhythmic gymnastics team)

15. Giorgio Malan (Modern Pentathlon)

