Paris 2024 Olympics, Italy’s medals | Live 10 August

Italy has won 36 medals so far at the Paris Olympics 2024: eleven golds, twelve silvers and thirteen bronzes. Yesterday was an incredible day for the Azzurri with 6 medals won: one gold in cycling, one silver in the women’s 10,000 meters and four bronze medals. Italy, which has already surpassed the number of golds won at Tokyo 2020 (10, now we are at 11 ed.) aims to at least equal the record of the previous Olympics when it took home 40 medals.

As for the day’s program (here is the complete program), eyes are especially on Gianmarco Tamberi, who at 19:00 steps onto the platform with the aim of confirming himself as Olympic champion in the high jump. Among the other Italian athletes involved, the Fargalle of rhythmic gymnastics who are looking for a medal in the General Team Final.

Paris 2024 Olympics: Italy’s medal table

– GOLD

1. Nicolò Martinenghi (Swimming, Men’s 100m Breaststroke)

2. Thomas Ceccon (Swimming, Men’s 100m Backstroke)

3. Rossella Fiamingo, Giulia Rizzi, Alberta Santuccio and Mara Navarria (Fencing, women’s team épée)

4. Giovanni De Gennaro (Canoe slalom, K1 men)

5. Alice Bellandi (Judo, -78kg women)

6. Marta Maggetti (Sailing, female iQFOil)

7. Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani (Tennis, women’s doubles)

8. Alice D’Amato (Artistic gymnastics, beam, individual)

9. Diana Bacosi and Gabriele Rossetti (Skeet shooting, mixed skeet)

10. Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti (Vela, Nacra-17)

11. Vittoria Guazzini and Chiara Consonni (Cycling, Madison Women)

– SILVER

1. Filippo Ganna (Cycling, men’s individual road time trial)

2. Federico Nilo Maldini (Men’s 10m Air Pistol)

3. Filippo Macchi (Men’s Individual Foil)

4. Angela Andreoli, Alice D’Amato, Manila Esposito, Elisa Iorio and Giorgia Villa (Artistic gymnastics, team competition)

5. Luca Chiumento, Giacomo Gentili, Andrea Panizza and Luca Rambaldi (Rowing, quadruple sculls)

6. Silvana Maria Stanco (Skeet shooting, trap)

7. Arianna Errigo, Martina Favaretto, Alice Volpi, Martina Palumbo (Fencing, women’s team foil)

8. Stefano Oppo and Gabriel Soares (Rowing, lightweight double sculls)

9. Gregorio Paltrinieri (Swimming, 1500m freestyle men)

10. Guillaume Bianchi, Alessio Foconi, Filippo Macchi, Tommaso Marini (Fencing, men’s team foil)

11. Gabriele Casadei, Carlo Tacchini (Canoe sprint)

12. Nadia Battocletti (Athletics, 10,000 meters)

BRONZE

1. Luigi Samele (Fencing, individual men’s sabre)

2. Alessandro Miressi, Thomas Ceccon, Paolo Conte Bonin and Manuel Frigo (Swimming, 4×100 freestyle relay)

3. Paolo Monna (Men’s 10m Air Pistol)

4. Gregorio Paltrinieri (Swimming, 800m freestyle)

5. Lorenzo Musetti (Tennis, men’s singles)

6. Manila Esposito (Artistic gymnastics, beam, individual)

7. Mattia Furlani (Men’s Long Jump)

8. Filippo Ganna, Simone Consonni, Francesco Lamon and Jonathan Milan (Team Pursuit, Road Cycling)

9. Ginevra Taddeucci (Women’s 10km long distance swimming)

10. Nino Pizzolato (Weightlifting -89 kg)

11. Sofia Raffaeli (Rhythmic gymnastics, individual all-around)

12. Simone Alessio (Taekwondo, 80 kg category)

13. Andy Díaz Hernández (Athletics, men’s triple jump)

