Paris 2024 Olympics: Italy’s medals live | August 6, 2024

Italy has won 25 medals so far at the Paris Olympics 2024: nine golds, ten silvers and six bronzes. Today, Tuesday 6 August, the focus is on the athlete, with Mattia Furlani competing in the long jump final and Pietro Arese in the 1,500 meters.

In team sports, today we are playing for access to the semifinals in women’s volleyball (against Serbia) and women’s water polo (against the Netherlands).

Yesterday was another historic day for Italy at the Olympics, with Alice D’Amato winning gold and Manila Esposito winning bronze on the balance beam.

Great disappointment, however, for Nadia Battocletti in the 5,000 meters of athletics: the Italian had arrived fourth but the Keyota Faith Kipyegon, second at the end of the race, had initially been sanctioned for an alleged incorrectness with the consequent advancement to bronze for the Italian; then the judges backtracked and Battocletti was again fourth. Without a medal.

Paris 2024 Olympics: Italy’s medal table

– GOLD

1. Nicolò Martinenghi (Swimming, Men’s 100m Breaststroke)

2. Thomas Ceccon (Swimming, Men’s 100m Backstroke)

3. Rossella Fiamingo, Giulia Rizzi, Alberta Santuccio and Mara Navarria (Fencing, women’s team épée)

4. Giovanni De Gennaro (Canoe slalom, K1 men)

5. Alice Bellandi (Judo, -78kg women)

6. Marta Maggetti (Sailing, female iQFOil)

7. Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani (Tennis, women’s doubles)

8. Alice D’Amato (Artistic gymnastics, beam, individual)

9. Diana Bacosi and Gabriele Rossetti (Skeet shooting, mixed skeet)

– SILVER

1. Filippo Ganna (Cycling, men’s individual road time trial)

2. Federico Nilo Maldini (Men’s 10m Air Pistol)

3. Filippo Macchi (Men’s Individual Foil)

4. Angela Andreoli, Alice D’Amato, Manila Esposito, Elisa Iorio and Giorgia Villa (Artistic gymnastics, team competition)

5. Luca Chiumento, Giacomo Gentili, Andrea Panizza and Luca Rambaldi (Rowing, quadruple sculls)

6. Silvana Maria Stanco (Skeet shooting, trap)

7. Arianna Errigo, Martina Favaretto, Alice Volpi, Martina Palumbo (Fencing, women’s team foil)

8. Stefano Oppo and Gabriel Soares (Rowing, lightweight double sculls)

9. Gregorio Paltrinieri (Swimming, 1500m freestyle men)

10. Guillaume Bianchi, Alessio Foconi, Filippo Macchi, Tommaso Marini (Fencing, men’s team foil)

BRONZE

1. Luigi Samele (Fencing, individual men’s sabre)

2. Alessandro Miressi, Thomas Ceccon, Paolo Conte Bonin and Manuel Frigo (Swimming, 4×100 freestyle relay)

3. Paolo Monna (Men’s 10m Air Pistol)

4. Gregorio Paltrinieri (Swimming, 800m freestyle)

5. Lorenzo Musetti (Tennis, men’s singles)

6. Manila Esposito (Artistic gymnastics, beam, individual)

READ ALSO: Malagò to TPI: “At the Paris Olympics to do even better than Tokyo. The delays of Milan-Cortina? They do not depend on Coni but on politics. Italy needs the sporting Ius soli”