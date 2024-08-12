Expressing in these lines what I feel is not as easy as it seems. Winning a medal in the Olympics It leaves you full of happiness, but at the same time it is a commitment for the future.

Tatiana Rentería is a fighter with an impressive mental strength. When she focuses on a goal, she works and achieves it. Nothing distracts her and that gives you, as a coach, a huge peace of mind, because you don’t have to tell her what to do.

Just one request and that’s it, there’s no need to repeat anything and that’s a huge benefit for the work, because it doesn’t fall behind, rather it moves forward.

Tatiana Renteria loses in the semi-final. Photo:EFE Share

She is a jovial, cheerful athlete, even if it doesn’t show on television, and that allows her to distract her rivals. Who would have thought it? But it is true.

Rentería is an athlete who allows you to play with strategies, she is so versatile that if you change her movements or instructions from one moment to the next, she does it without a problem and with good results, because she is an athlete who is not square, she is ready to change, to improve.

She lacks projection, which is not her quality and which translates into improving her throws. She can justify herself and that is the work we have to do from now on. And what she does best is the entry of the leg, that makes her movements position her and dominate her rival.

Tatiana Renteria secured her passage to the semifinals Photo:Colombian Olympic Committee Share

In the final we had an advantage because we knew the Ecuadorian, they have faced each other several times. In this Olympic cycle, Rentería defeated her at the Bolivarian Games and that helped us to analyze her better.

The most obvious strategy was to dominate the rival’s mentality. I knew how to block her and what we did was that with the wrist game, with the fight in the pressure zone and she couldn’t get away, mentally she didn’t stop.

Tatiana Renteria Photo:EFE Share

Tatiana is very young, only 23 years old, and she has a promising future. We came to Paris for the gold, but that didn’t happen.

Bronze is a good result, historic for her, for us, and the idea is to perfect what we have done to go for the gold medal at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Now, she has to have a good rest, because she has won medals and has every right to be with her family, with her daughter, with her husband, who is her great support. What Tatiana has done is immense, but the future will be better.

The happiness we have is incomparable. It is true that we have won in World Cups, in World Championships, but when one comes to the Olympics one has to respond, give it all, because one must be prepared to win in events of this kind and that is what Tatiana Rentería did.

Mario Izquierdo

Technical director of the Colombian wrestling team

