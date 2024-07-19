A big problem in Paris has caused the worldwide failure of Microsoft services, according to sources from the organizing committee of the games reported to EFE Olympic Games.

“Paris 2024 has been informed of a global technical issue affecting Microsoft software. This incident is affecting the IT activities of Paris 20242,” they said.

Big problem

The impact is said to be ‘limited’ and prevents the delivery of uniforms and accreditations this Friday. “Services such as the My Info platform, which Paris 2024 launched this week to collect useful information related to the Olympic events and their participants, are also not working,” EFE reported.

In addition, the ticket sales website is reported to have not been affected and “the assembly operations for the Paris 2024 sites are continuing normally, with no risk of delays.”

“The Olympic flame is also continuing its journey without incident, with a stage today in Val d’Oise. The technical incident has not directly affected the management of French airports, although some of their activities are being disrupted by difficulties in registering passengers from some of the affected companies and, above all, by delays in air connections with terminals that have been severely affected in other countries, such as Spain or the United States“the agency added.

Finally, he said: “These problems could delay the arrival of some of the Olympic delegations in Paris, according to the organizing committee of the event, which will begin on July 26.”