Taiwanese sports authorities threatened legal action against the International Boxing Association (IBA) on Tuesday after the body said it Lin Yu-tingsemi-finalist of the women’s tournament in Paris-2024, is “a man”.

The participation in these Games of Taiwanese Lin and Algerian Imane Khelif, who are guaranteed a medal if they reach the semi-finals, has generated a great deal of media and political excitement.

Lin Yu Ting (red). Photo:EFE Share

Both were disqualified from the women’s World Cup last year for failing a gender eligibility test, the details of which have not been made public. The suspensions were decided by the IBA, an organisation at odds with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and which was denied the organisation of the Paris 2024 tournament due to ethical and transparency issues.

On Monday, the IBA attempted to clarify the situation surrounding Lin and Khelif in a chaotic press conference with contradictory statements that created even more confusion. Umar Kremlev, the IBA president and a Kremlin-linked oligarch, claimed via video call that Lin and Khelif had undergone “genetic tests that prove they are men.” “They have male testosterone levels,” he added.

PARIS, 02/08/2024.- Boxer Yu Ting Lin (red), from Taipei, with Puerto Rican referee Emanuel Ferreira (right) during her boxing match in the 57kg category of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games against Uzbek Sitora Turdibekova, this Friday. EFE/ Miguel Gutiérrez Photo:EFE Share

In response to those claims, Taiwan’s Sports Administration said it had lodged “a solemn protest against the IBA.” The body accused the Association, which is expelled from the Olympic movement, of “continue to publish false information to mislead the public and attempt to interfere with the Games.”

The Taiwanese Olympic Committee “has hired a lawyer to send a warning letter to the IBA and reserves the right to take legal action and file a lawsuit if necessary”the administration said.

IOC President Thomas Bach and senior officials from Algeria and Taiwan have strongly defended Khelif and Lin, saying they were born and raised as women and have passports to prove it.

Khelif and Lin also competed at the 2021 Tokyo Games, where they did not win medals, thus causing little controversy. The Algerian will compete in the semi-finals of the 66kg category on Tuesday and Lin will compete in the 57kg category on Wednesday.

