Imane Khelifone of the two female boxers involved in gender controversy, won the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Gamesafter defeating China’s Liu Yang in the 66 kg final.

According to the criteria of

The Algerian advanced to the semi-final by beating Thailand’s Janjaem Suwannapheng unanimously by all five judges and was devastating in the final.

Khelif defeated China’s Yang Liu by unanimous decision on the centre court of Roland Garros, where she was cheered on by thousands of Algerian fans.

Gold for Khelif

In the final on Friday, Khelif won the first round with a bang. The second round also went her way. In the third, the Chinese player reacted, but the victory and the gold medal went to the Algerian.

Khelif had already achieved success by winning a silver medal at the 2022 International Boxing Association (IBA) World Championships.

The Paris 2024 controversy

Imane Khelif celebrates her passage to the final. Photo:EFE Share

The participation in Paris of Khelif and Taiwanese Lin Yu Ting has generated a huge media and political stir after they were disqualified from the women’s world championship last year by the International Boxing Association (IBA) for failing a gender eligibility test.

The controversy erupted last Thursday when Italian Angela Carini, Khelif’s first opponent, left the fight in tears after just 46 seconds of fighting, during which she received several strong blows to the face.

Umar Kremlev, the IBA chairman and a Kremlin-linked oligarch, said via video call that Lin and Khelif had undergone “genetic tests that prove they are men.” “They have male testosterone levels,” he added.

Imane Khelif Photo:EFE Share

Both Khelif and Lin competed in the Tokyo Games three years ago, but failed to win medals.

These athletes have hyperandrogenism, which is defined “as an increase in plasma levels of male hormones in the case of cisgender women. There are multiple causes of hyperandrogenism. Discarding the exogenous application of androgens, in general, the causes are genetic,” explained Cecilia Calvar, head of Endocrinology at the Fernández Hospital in Buenos Aires to the newspaper Olé.

ADVANCE

More sports news