The presence of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who was cleared by the International Olympic Committee to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics despite the International Boxing Association (IBA) excluding her from the World Championship, has the two entities locked in a fight.

Khelif, like Taiwanese Lin Yu-ting, has raised questions about her gender and has been banned from competing by the IBA. However, their cases are special: both are hyperandrogynous athletes.

The controversy began when Italian Angela Carini, Khelif’s first opponent at the Games, left the ring after just 42 seconds of combat. She claimed that she had never been hit so hard.

“It hurt me a lot. My heart is broken. I went to the ring to honor my father. I was told many times that I was a warrior, but I preferred to stop for my health. I had never felt a blow like that,” Carini said.

“I couldn’t see her tears. I am not indifferent to these situations and I can assure that we will protect every boxer. I don’t understand why they are killing women’s boxing. Only able-bodied athletes should compete in the ring for the sake of safety,” said IBA President Umar Kremlev.

The IBA had announced a prize of 50 thousand dollars for each of the boxers who win a gold medal at the Olympic Games. However, in the midst of the fight with the IOC, it made a decision that many described as defiant: Carini will receive the same prize, as if he had won the title.

The dispute between the two entities is so complicated that the IOC will only include boxing in the 2028 Los Angeles Games if another entity takes over, with rules of ‘good governance, economic transparency and anti-doping policy’.

IOC President Thomas Bach has strongly criticised the attacks on the two hyperandrogynous boxers.

“Boxing is one of the sports with the most social values ​​there is. If you look at the sociology of boxers in any country, many boxers come from the lower classes and boxing gives them many opportunities. And that is more important for women in cases where women’s rights are not fully respected in many countries. Boxing has to be part of the culture of those countries so that through sport it allows them to raise their voice,” she said.

