There is alarms over a possible case of doping at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The International Testing Agency (ITA) has reported the first positive result of the Olympic Games after an analysis carried out on the Iraqi judoka Sajjad Shenen.

The Iraqi judoka reportedly tested positive for anabolic steroids in an anti-doping test carried out this week in Paris, the body said Friday, making it the first reported case of doping.

The Olympic Games are being held this year from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, August 11.

Shenen is under suspicion after the analysis test recorded an adverse result. The ITA, which is responsible for the Games’ anti-doping programme, said a sample taken from judoka Sajjad Sehen “returned an adverse analytical result” for “methandienone and boldenone”.

Both substances are prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency. The sample was collected by the ITA on Tuesday in Paris during an out-of-competition doping test. SeeThe 28-year-old was due to begin his first Olympic appearance next week in the 81kg category.

Sports in Paris 2024 will start two days earlier, on July 24

The ITA statement said the judoka was provisionally suspended until the case is finally resolved, under anti-doping rules. “This means that the athlete is prohibited from competing, training or participating in any activity during the Games,” the text summarized.

“The athlete has the right to challenge the imposition of the provisional suspension before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.“. Sehen also has the right to request analysis of the B sample. The ITA manages an independent anti-doping programme for the Paris Games on behalf of the International Olympic Committee.



It is worth noting that the 28-year-old Iraqi athlete was to make his debut on July 30 in the 81-kilogram men’s judo event. against Uzbekistan’s Sharofiddin Boltaboev in the round of 32 of the Olympic Games.

