Athletics in the Olympics It is extremely competitive. There are very in-depth tests, that is, with people who have achieved good marks during the year.

According to the criteria of

The level is very high, as always, and athletics shows why it is the sport. There are many great figures, but it is incredible that people look up to Mondo Duplantis, Cindy McLaughlin, Noah Lyles, Sha’Carri Richardson, to name a few.

Flor Denis Ruiz. Photo:EFE Share

If we talk about Colombia, the clearest medal is that of Flor Denis Ruiz In the javelin, where she came second at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, medals are sometimes elusive, but she has shown that she has the ability to compete for a medal.

There are several things I can say about World Athletics for these Games, as it has been concerned in recent years with having a good calendar and, above all, distributing it throughout the world.

Flor Denis Ruiz. Photo:EFE Share

The competitions were very concentrated in Europe and the Continental Tours were created and that has made it possible for us to have good competition on different continents around the world and for people to prepare well for the biggest events.

For the Olympic Games, the entity was the first to offer cash to gold medal winners, followed by boxing, but that is also a great incentive for athletes to go and perform at their best and remain the leaders.

XIMENA RESPTREP

Exatlétia

For the time

More sports news