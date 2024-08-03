The Colombian women’s team They are a team of warriors, of players who give their all in every match. In the semi-final of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games they gave their all, and after 120 regulation minutes, a 2-2 score and some dramatic penalties, they were eliminated in the quarter-finals.

The national team showed its best football and its fight, the players ended up exhausted after so much effort. But Spain also suffered from the play of Linda, Mayra, Leicy and the other Colombian heroines.

It was a real battle for the Colombian players, who had the return of their forward Mayra Ramírez, after serving a two-match suspension.

It was precisely Mayra, with her scoring power, who was in charge of putting the score at 1-0 when only 12 minutes had passed in the match.

It was a hard blow for Spain, which was slow to react. Colombia, on the other hand, gained confidence, although there was drama. The first problem came at the end of the first half when Manuela Pavi, who was playing a great match, was injured and left in tears.

In the second half, Spain once again stumbled against a very attentive Colombian defense, which fought for every ball.

The effort had the second reward when Leicy Santos She took advantage of a rebound after a great shot by Linda Caicedo, turned around and scored the second goal in the 52nd minute.

Total joy in the team and euphoric celebration for these warriors who thus partially overthrew the Spanish empire.

There was still time, we had to fight until the end. Linda Caicedo She left injured and that was another moment of anguish. Then came the Spanish discount, through their top scorer Jenni Beautifulat minute 79.

Then came the biggest drama, Spain, in its last effort, found the equalizer with a goal from Paredes, in the seventh minute of injury time, 2-2.

Extra time and penalties

The team was frozen, not expecting that double blow with two crosses, the perfect match entered a state of tension. They went to two extra times, as if to lengthen the anguish.

In the two additional periods of 15 minutes each, both teams gave their last effort, without any further approaches, as if both teams wanted to go to penalties. At minute 115, another problem occurred, Carolina Arias ended up limping.

Then, the penalties. Catalina Usme started and the goalkeeper saved. Manuela Vanegas scored, then Liana Salazar threw the ball over. Spain was effective and took the victory and the pass to the semifinals.

PAUL ROMERO

EL TIEMPO EDITOR

