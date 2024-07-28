The Colombian women’s team This Sunday he will try to recover from the hard blow that was the 3-2 defeat against France in his debut in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The national team came out to the Groupama Stadium with the clear objective of conquering the three points against New Zealand.

According to the criteria of

The cast led by the DT Angelo Marsiglia dominated much of the first half and was close to scoring the first goal of the French afternoon against a New Zealand team that could not find its way to the Colombian goal.

Marcela Restrepo’s goal against New Zealand at the 2024 Paris Olympics Photo:FCF Share

The zero on the scoreboard was broken in the 29th minute of the first half with a great goal from the midfielder Marcela Restrepo, who with great plasticity and exquisite technique sent the ball into the back of the net.

The Colombian was alert on the edge of the area, caught a rebound that was close to the half moon and bent her body to take the ball first time and unleash an unstoppable right-footed shot to score the 1-0 partial in the game for the second date of Group A of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

This is Marcela Restrepo’s fourth goal with the Colombian national team jersey and her first in these Olympic games.