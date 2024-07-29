The men’s team Colombia archery team lost against the Turkish team in the tie-break of the round of 16 of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (4-5).

According to the criteria of

Santiago Arcila, Jorge Enriquez and Andres Hernandez They only lost in the last round that decided the pass. The three Colombians scored nine points for a total of 27, while Put Gazozindividual Olympic champion in Tokyoand Berkim Turner They each scored 10 points and Abdullah Yildirmis scored 9 points to accumulate 29 points.

It was the tough resolution of a confrontation in which Colombiawho reached the round of 16 after finishing eleventh in the standings, came close to pulling off an upset and getting rid of the Ottomans.

He even started to rule thanks to the unusual mistake of Gazoz (he made a 6) in the first set (53-51). He was able to resist the reaction of his rivals (54-56 and 50-55) and forced the tie-break with a magnificent fourth set (58-56), but the greater success in the tie-break condemned him to elimination.

SPORTS

With EFE.