The Colombian women’s team The qualification for the quarter-finals of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games against Canada, in a match that has two special aspects before the opening whistle.

The national team comes with the wind in their shirts after the resounding 2-0 victory against New Zealand, on matchday 2 of Group A of the women’s tournament, and is looking to get into the top eight teams.

The match starts in court

Against Canada It will be a very special game because the game will start outside the playing field. The American team presented an appeal to the Ad Hoc Tribunal of the Court of Arbitration for Sport for the Olympic Games due to the 6-point sanction imposed by FIFA following an accusation of spying on New Zealand.

The Canadian Federation The appeal is based on the disproportionality of the sanction, which we believe unfairly punishes the athletes for actions in which they had no part and goes far beyond restoring fairness in the match against New Zealand, they said.

The decision of the Ad Hoc Court will be issued on Wednesday, hours before the match between the Colombian National Team and Canada for the last date of Group A.

Without Mayra against Canada

However, the team of the DT Angelo Marsiglia received very bad news before the match. The forward Mayra Ramirez will not be in the game against the Canadians because he will have to serve a second match suspension.

The artilleryman, who serves in the Chelsea English, saw the red card after a stamp on a French player in the 3-2 defeat of Colombia against the galas. It was thought that the sanction had already been fulfilled, considering that it was for a single date.

Mayra Ramirez will not be part of the crucial game of the Colombia selection, which must win to secure a place in the next round. The national team leads Group A with 3 points, the same as France, but with a better goal difference.

Although the table could change if the sanction to Canada It is appealed, since the North American team won both of its games and has no points due to the deduction; without it, it would have 6 points.

