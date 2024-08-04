Perhaps this Saturday has been the hardest day in terms of positive results for the Colombian delegation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Gamesbecause there was no good news in any of the sports in which they participated.

Women’s football and boxing were lost, golf was not going well, the sprinters were eliminated in athletics and the representatives in road cycling were left far behind.

Close and far

Colombia faced Spain in women’s football, the world champion was winning 2-0 with goals from Mayra Ramirez and Leicy Santosbut Jenni Hermoso and Irene Paredes, the latter in the 97th minute of the game, made it 2-2. The 30 minutes of extra time were a horseshoe, but the Colombians forced penalties and fell 4-2.

They were wrong Catalina Usme and Liana Salazar, Thus, the team led by Angelo Marsiglia lost the chance to go to the semi-finals and fight for a place, first for the bronze and then for the gold.

Another retreat

Ingrit Valencia He lost his third outing in the boxing tournament, a sport in which he came away empty-handed, as all five of his punchers were eliminated.

Valencia fell to Kazakhstan’s Kazym Kyzaibay in the 50kg category, the delegation’s last chance to win a medal and after the loss of top contender Jenny Arias in the 54kg category.

The Cauca boxer made in Ibague She was the only member of the Colombian team who had to fight from the first round, but she came out ahead in her previous fights.

By unanimous decision, Valencia, 35, defeated Yesujen Oyuntsetseg (Mongolia), then got rid of Monique Suraci to get into the semi-final match against Kyzaibay, but lost.

None of them advanced to the medals, one by one they fell. Valeria Arboleda (57 kilos) and Yilmar González (57 kilos) left in the second phase and in their first fight. Angie Valdés (60 kilos) managed to advance to the third round, the same as Jenny Arias (54 kilos) and Valencia, but that was as far as they went.

This sport has not been reported in the medal table since the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, when Yuberjen Martínez and Valencia won silver and bronze, respectively.

“I’m leaving boxing. I had already tried to leave, but I qualified for Paris and came back, but now it’s fair.”“I want to dedicate myself to other things, to my family,” said Valencia, who won an Olympic diploma, the seventh of the delegation.

“I’m going to step aside. I’m happy to retire at the Olympics. I’m proud to have been a pioneer in this sport,” she said.

They were not fast

In athletics it was the debut and farewell for Colombian sprinters Jhony Renteria and Ronal Longa, who failed to advance to the semi-finals of the 10-meter dash. Both arrived after being the only athletes in the country to go under 10 seconds in the main event, but the list at the Saint-Denis stadium did not confirm this.

Longa was the best of the two, in his seventh series he achieved a time of 10.29 s and seventh place, his best mark of the year.

Rentería stopped the clock at 10.38 seconds and was also unable to advance, on a day that was marked by the classifications of figures such as the American Noah Lyles and the Italian, Marcell Jacobs, the one defending the title won in Tokyo.

“I despaired. This race is 100 meters and not 60. I had a good start, but in the last 40 meters I couldn’t, That was when I didn’t find myself,” said the man from Valle del Cauca.

Longa was preparing in Central America, focused on reaching the semi-finals, but he did not achieve that goal.

“I had a hamstring injury three months ago and that could have affected me. I am very young and that plays in my favour,” said the 20-year-old sprinter.

Nothing on the route

Santiago Buitrago was 16th and Daniel Martinez finished in 25th place, 2 min 15 s and 2 min 20 s, respectively, from the gold medal in the road cycling event, the BelgianRemco Evenepoel,

The silver medal went to Valentpin Moduas (France) and the bronze medal was won by Christophe Laporte (France).

Colombian golfers, Nicolas Echavarria and Camilo Villegas, They finished their third Olympic round with 71 (par) and 72 (one over par +1), shots played during the early hours of yesterday.

Echavarría was the best by finishing over par (71), after three bogeys (one stroke more) on holes 2, 4 and 13 along with three birdies (one stroke less) on holes 10, 12 and 14. The Antioquian recorded a total of 214 strokes, one over par (+1), the result of his participations with 74, 69 and 71 shots.

Villegas improved his record and obtained 72 shots, one over par (+1), the result of three bogeys on holes 7, 10 and 16, which overshadowed the birdies on holes 5 and 13. After days of competition (54 holes) the Colombian recorded a total of 222 shots, nine over par (+9), after his participations with 76, 74 and 72 shots.

Lisandro Rengifo

Special correspondent for EL TIEMPO

@lisandroabel