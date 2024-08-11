Paris 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony Streaming and Live TV: Where to Watch It

This evening, Sunday 11 August 2024, at 8 pm in Paris, the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics will take place. Unlike the opening ceremony, everything will take place in a stadium: the Stade De France. The event in which the baton will be passed to Los Angeles, the next organizer of the Games, will see the presence of many artists and surprises. But where can you watch the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The closing ceremony will begin at 8 pm and, according to Le Parisien, will last approximately 2 hours. The event will be broadcast in Italy free-to-air, on Rai 2 and on the satellite channel Eurosport, also visible on Sky.

Paris 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony Live Streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow everything in live streaming. The ceremony will in fact also be visible on the free platform RaiPlay.it and by subscription on discovery+, Eurosport Player and Dazn (where the Eurosport channels are present).

Previews

We’ve seen where to watch the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics live on TV and live streaming, but what are the previews and guests of the event? According to Le Parisien, the show will reveal a “futuristic world where the Games have disappeared.” The grand finale will feature several artists who will set the pace and atmosphere. In particular, we will see Tom Cruise who should immerse himself in the stadium and Beyoncé. But not only that. Also expected to be present are the famous Versailles group Phoenix on one side and the electro duo Air on the other, also from Versailles. Phoenix and Air, who enjoy a solid international reputation, recently organized a show in the Paris region.