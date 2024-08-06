The Olympic Games in Paris have left several images that have drawn praise from spectators and sports fans. This time, a gesture by Chinese athlete Zhou Yaqin has filled social media after her triumph.

According to the criteria of

The final event of the balance beam in artistic gymnastics at the Olympics saw two Italians and one Asian on the podium. At the celebration, Alice D’Amato and Manila Esposito took photos with their medals, making a gesture that Yaqin ended up imitating.

The tender gesture of the gymnast

It is customary that as a celebration of a feat in which medals are awarded, athletes take a traditional ‘bite’ out of these medals for the photos that will go down in history. However, Zhou Yaqin apparently does not see this gesture as so common and, surprised, ended up following in the footsteps of her companions.

In the videos that have filled social media, Zhou ended up touching the world with her gestures when she was surprised by the action of the Italian women who posed together in front of the camera.

After climbing onto the podium, the Chinese gymnast struck the iconic pose that was recorded and received applause from all internet users. In the competition, the gymnast finished with the silver medal after achieving a score of 14.100.

D’Amato, with a rating of 14,366 She became the first Italian to win a gold medal in any artistic gymnastics event at the Olympic Games. The gymnast also left a moving image with her tears of emotion after winning for her country.

Manila Esposito, on the other hand, scored 14,000 and placed third in the event, earning her nation’s second medal in this discipline.

Falls on the balance beam

Another image left by the balance beam final was the multiple falls of the athletes who participated, among them, Simone Biles, who missed out on adding another medal to her list of achievements.

The American, considered the best gymnast in history and one of the most successful athletes in her country, was the big favorite, but in the middle of her routine in which she did a backflip, she lost her balance and ended up falling off the bar. In the end, she finished in fifth place behind the Brazilian Rebeca Andrade.

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS