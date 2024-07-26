Paris 2024 Olympics: Chaos on Rail Network, Snfc “Malicious Acts”

A few hours before the official opening of the Olympic Games in Paris, French railways are in chaos. Three fires near the tracks, on the Atlantic, North and East lines, have seriously disrupted traffic, almost completely blocking the Montparnasse station in Paris. The railway group Sncf denounces “malicious acts” that are causing disruptions to circulation and significant delays. “We are diverting some trains onto conventional lines but will have to cancel a large number of them,” added Sncf in a press release, specifying that “this situation should last at least the entire weekend while repairs are carried out”

Paris 2024 Olympics: Attal, ‘cyber attacks? It is crucial to limit their impact’

Cyber ​​attacks during the Paris Olympics that open tomorrow will be inevitable, but France will do everything in its power to limit their effects. This was stated by French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, visiting today the headquarters of the Anssi, the French cybersecurity agency. “We are a target, there will be cyber attacks – he said – the crucial thing is to limit their impact”.

