This Wednesday, in the early hours of the morning in Colombia, the fifth day of competition began in the Paris 2024 Olympic Gameswhere there was a Colombian representation with the triathlete Carolina Velazquez.

The Colombian came onto the scene very early and had a difficult test in the triathlon that took place with a route of 40 kilometers in cycling, 10 kilometers in athletics and 1.5 kilometers in swimming.

Velasquez He stumbled after half an hour of competition and fell straight to the ground, scraping part of his right leg. However, he got up and continued in the triathlon.

Carolina Velasquez She stopped the clock at 2 hours, 02 minutes and 13 seconds, and finished in 37th place in the competition, equaling the best position for a Colombian triathlete in the Olympic Games.

The Frenchwoman Cassandre Beaugrand He took home the gold medal in the event after some very exciting final metres, as he finished the triathlon in first position with a time of 1 hour, 54 minutes and 55 seconds.

The silver medal went to Switzerland’s Julie Derron, who finished just 6 seconds behind the winner, stopping the clock at 1 hour, 55 minutes and 01 seconds. Great Britain completed the podium with the bronze of Beth Potter, who clocked 1 hour, 55 minutes and 10 seconds.

