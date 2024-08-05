The Spanish Carlos Alcaraz He said that losing a “big battle” to Novak Djokovic in the Olympic tennis final on Sunday was a “tough” moment that will make him a better player. With the silver in his possession,

Alcaraz described his run in Paris-2024 as a “dream” and noted that Djokovic himself told him that he will win the title at other Games.

Alcaraz admitted that he felt a “different pressure” playing for Spain than he does in Grand Slam tournaments, where at 21 years old he has four titles.

“Djokovic and these kinds of matches make me push myself, want to improve, want to keep growing (…) I’m glad we have these battles,” said the ATP number 3 at a press conference. The winner of Roland Garros and Wimbledon this year appeared calmer at the press conference, after shedding a flood of tears on the centre court at Roland Garros after losing the final. After acknowledging that his rival played more decisively on the key points,

Alcaraz said that he will take away the best memories from Paris-2024. It was “a wonderful week, a dream week (…) experiencing what it is like to play for Spain, to compete for medals, to be able to play with my idol in doubles and my first Olympics winning a medal, it is something wonderful,” he summed up.

Alcaraz revolutionized tennis at Paris-2024 by playing doubles with his compatriot Rafael Nadal, but luck was not on their side and they said goodbye to the tournament without medals as a duo.

