Without a doubt, an unforgettable day. The Chinese badminton player Huang Yaqiong won Olympic gold in mixed doubles alongside Zheng Siwei, minutes before receiving a marriage proposal from her partner off the court.

Huang and Zheng claimed the first gold medal in the discipline at the Paris Olympics after comprehensively defeating the South Korean pair formed by Kim Won-ho and Jeong Na-eun (21-8, 21-11) in just 41 minutes.

Marriage proposal

After the medal ceremony at La Chapelle Arena, the winners filed off the podium, with Huang’s boyfriend Liu Yuchen, a men’s doubles player who won silver in Tokyo three years ago and was knocked out in Paris, waiting in the corner.

Liu presented Huang with a bouquet of flowers before kneeling down and pulling out a ring, much to the delight of the Chinese fans who were in the majority of the stadium. “Today I became an Olympic champion and got engaged. I think the ring looks really good on my finger,” the 30-year-old told reporters on a day she will surely never forget.

