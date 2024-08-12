In an exciting and memorable finale to close the athletics at the Paris Games, the Dutch Sifan Hassan won Olympic gold in the marathon on Sunday, after having won bronze in the 5,000 and 10,000 metres.

Hassan completed the legendary distance of 42.195 km in a time of 2 hours, 22 minutes and 55 seconds, setting a new Olympic record, and relegating Ethiopian Tigst Assefa (2h22:58) to silver and Kenyan Hellen Obiri (2h23:10) to bronze.

Another protagonist of the test was Kinzang Lhamothe first female marathoner in Bhutan to compete in an Olympic event, who completed the race with a significant time difference.

Lhamo was the last competitor in the race, her strength was failing her, an hour and a half had passed since Hassan had already crossed the finish line.

At that moment, the image of the marathon was given when the fans encouraged her, waved flags of different countries and some even ran from the sidelines alongside her.

Lhamo was later wheeled away in a towel, wrapped in a towel and amid applause.

The Dutch athlete, born 31 years ago in Ethiopia, thus put the finishing touch to her Olympic performance, in which she surprised by deciding to take part in the three longest distance events. She also had the merit of taking part in the marathon early on Sunday after a 10,000-metre final that ended on Friday night, so she had very little recovery time, just 35 hours.

In Paris-2024, between series and races, Hassan has run 62.195 kilometers at high intensity and the marathon of these Olympic Games was especially demanding, with climbs and descents, on a less flat profile than usual.

“It wasn’t easy. It was very hot, but I felt good. I’ve never put so much pressure on myself to reach the finish line as I did today,” he explained.

