the young colombian Angel Barajas She celebrates that at the age of 17 she won a historic silver medal for her country’s gymnastics at the first Games in which she participated.

According to the criteria of

The career of the athlete from Cúcuta, who is the youngest in the entire men’s tournament, has not stopped taking off since last year when he became the first Colombian to be proclaimed junior world champion, with his gold on parallel bars.

Angel Barajas Photo:EFE Share

Later, he would get his early place to compete in the Olympic Games in Paris, where he arrived with the intention of learning as much as possible, with his sights set on a career that he hopes will be long-term. But his history in gymnastics does not let him surpass expectations and, with his medal, he has already surpassed the journey of his admired Jossimar Calvo, also from Cúcuta, who in Rio was the first Colombian gymnast to compete in an Olympic final.

Barajas saved a place for this medal

Angel Barajas Photo:EFE Share

In a video circulating on social media, the young Barajas is seen showing a Colombian journalist from the Caracol channel his collection of medals won in his short career.

Barajas shows that on one side he has the international medals, on the other the local medals, and in the center, the space destined for the greatest glory.

“Here goes the Olympic medal,” says Barajas, in his soft but determined voice, as he points to the white wall where he imagined his Olympic medal would hang.

SPORTS

More sports news