Paris 2024 Olympics: Opening Ceremony Creator Defends Himself: “Show Inspired by Dionysus”

“The Last Supper was not my inspiration. I think it was pretty clear that this was about Dionysus who arrives at the table, is the god of the Feast, of wine and father of Sequana, the goddess linked to the river”. After the controversy comes the reply of Thomas Jollythe creator of the Opening Ceremony of the Games. In an interview with BFm TV, regarding the sequence criticized by Catholic bishops, right and far right, he specifies: “The idea was a great pagan celebration, linked to the gods of Olympus…Olympus, Olympus, Olympic spirit…”.

Then came the apologies fromthe organization of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. “If anyone was offended” by footage released during the Opening Ceremony, we apologize. Anne Descamps, Paris 2024 Communications Director said: “Of course, our intention was not to disrespect a religious group, whatever it is. On the contrary, our intention was to show tolerance and communion. If anyone was offended, we apologize.”

The show had initially been criticized by the leader of the League Matthew Salvini: “Opening the Olympics by insulting billions of Christians in the world was a really bad start, dear French. Squalid.” This is what Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, wrote on X, posting an image of the representation of the ‘Last Supper’ – one of the paintings honored and revisited in the opening ceremony of the Games – made yesterday in Paris, which had drag queens at its center. The image, in Salvini’s post, is compared to the painting by Leonardo Da Vinci.

But not only Salvini. Also the Episcopal Conference of France condemned the “scenes that mock and make fun of Christianity” at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games, which also had, they stress, “wonderful moments.” “The opening ceremony proposed by the Organizing Committee offered the entire world last night wonderful moments of beauty, joy, rich in emotion and universally appreciated,” the bishops wrote in a statement, adding however that “unfortunately, we deeply deplore the scenes of mockery and derision of Christianity.”

