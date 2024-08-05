AND The world came to a standstill for 9.79 seconds on Sunday when American Noah Lyles won the 100 meters, the queen event of world athletics, at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

According to the criteria of

British president Sebastian Coe of the International Federation of Athletics (World Athletics) said Monday that American Noah Lyles, Olympic champion in the 100 metres on Sunday, was leading his sport into “Usain Bolt territory”.

With this allusion to the legendary Jamaican sprinter, Coe wanted to underline the new dimension that Lyles can give to a sport that has been bereft of a superstar with a huge media pull like Bolt, the man who holds the world record for 100 and 200 metres and who reigned supreme in speed for almost a decade, from his appearance at the 2008 Beijing Games until his retirement after the 2017 London World Cup.

Usain Bolt Photo:Efe. EL TIEMPO Archive Share

“His victory yesterday [domingo] “It’s important because it creates a story now that takes us into Usain Bolt territory,” Coe told reporters at the Stade de France, where the track and field events at these Olympic Games are being held.

Usain Bolt’s image with obvious overweight

And just when the world was beginning to remember Bolt, he appeared in an image that went viral on social media, in which he is seen to be clearly overweight. The date and place of the image are currently unknown.

Bolt is one of the great heroes of Olympic history, with eight gold medals at the Games between Beijing 2008 and Rio 2016 (three in 100 metres, three in 200 metres, two in 4×100 metres).

The Jamaican also holds the world record for the 100 metres, which he set on 16 August 2009 at the World Athletics Championships in Berlin (9.58 seconds). Two days later he also broke the record for the 200 metres, with 19.19 seconds, which still stands today.

SPORTS

With AFP

More Sports News