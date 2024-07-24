Paris 2024 Olympics, a shower of gold medals for Italy: Artificial Intelligence says so

Tokyo 2020 ended with 40 medals for a fabulous Italy (10 gold, 10 silver, 20 bronze) who had finished in tenth place overall in the medal table (but with more podiums than Germany, France and Holland who had preceded us thanks to a greater number of silver medals).

And how many joys will the 2024 Paris Olympics bring to the Italian colours? The question is starting to circulate more and more frenetically among the fans, just as our country has to take the disappointment of the painful forfeit of Jannik Sinner.

Having said that the absolute favourites for the final victory as always, they are the Americans (the bookmakers quote them at 1.15 against 5 to 1 for China).

Paris 2024 Olympics, Italy with 11 gold medals and 46 overall according to the algorithm

Nielsen’s Gracenote Sports Virtual Medal Table forecast puts Italy at 46 medals overall, six more than in Tokyo, with one more gold than at the last Games, bringing the total to 11. Better also in silver (at 20, against the previous 10) and a few less bronzes (from 20 to 15). A haul that would bring the‘Italy, at least to confirm the world top-10with ambitions close to the top five (the projection is seventh place overall).

Of course it must be said that the ‘algorithmic’ forecasts are drawn up from a detailed analysis of the results achieved in the world and continental competitions after Tokyo 2020 and discipline by discipline, together with the current rankings in the various sports. Forecasts, which cannot take into account, equally obviously, theimponderable that is experienced in moments of competition: luck and bad luck, mistakes, unexpected events, injuries or top form at the right time, emotion or killer instinct, and so on.

From Gianmarco Tamberi to the women’s foil team, Italy’s gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics according to the algorithm

Anyway, who are the main gold medal suspects for Italy at the 2024 Paris Olympics? Here are the names, in a list that does not include many athletes potentially capable of giving great joy to the Azzurri fans: from Thomas Cecchon and Simona Quadarella (with all the Italian swimming team) Marcel Jacobs (and the fantastic Athletics team fresh from a triumphant European Championship), passing through cycling with Philip Ganna And Elisa Longo Borghinithe national volleyball teams And water polo. Just to give a few examples.

– Gianmarco Tamberi, Athletics (high jump)

– Irma Testa, Boxing (category -57 kg)

– Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine, Boxing (-92 kg category)

– Giovanni De Gennaro, Canoe (Slalom, K1)

– Tommaso Marini, Fencing (men’s individual foil)

– Alice Volpi, Fencing (female individual foil)

– Italy, Fencing (women’s team foil)

– Elena Micheli, Pentathlon

– Caterina Banti and Ruggero Tita, Sailing (Nacra 17)

– Vito Dell’Aquila, Taekwondo (-58 kg category) Italy, Volleyball (women’s tournament)