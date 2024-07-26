This Friday the official inauguration of the Paris 2024 Olympic Gameswhere the Colombian delegation was with more than 80 athletes who will represent the country in the Olympic games.

The Colombian delegation showed up in striking gabardine attire, in the best style of Parisian fashion, and with a vueltiao hat. The ones in charge of carrying the national flag at the opening ceremony of Paris 2024 were two of the most current athletes in Colombia: the athlete Flor Denis Ruiz, who will compete in the javelin throw, and the cyclist Kevin Quintero, who will compete in keirin and speed competitions on the track.

Ruiz33 years old, is living the best moment of her career and in 2023 she was runner-up in the javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest and won gold in that event at the Pan American Games in Santiago and at the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador.

“I’m going to Paris for gold,” said the experienced athlete, who will compete in her third Olympic Games in the French capital after London 2012 and Rio 2016, before leaving for Paris. “My dream is to bring that medal back to Colombia, be it gold, silver or bronze. The most important thing is to win the medals,” she added.

Quintero, for his part, arrives in Paris at 25 years old and with great enthusiasm, since last year in the Glasgow World Cup He won the world title in the keirin, won gold in that event at the Pan American Games in Santiago and has won several medals in the Olympic cycle at events such as the Central American and Caribbean Games. This earned him the Altius de Oro award given by the Colombian Olympic Committee to the best athlete of the year in Colombia last year.

Colombia appeared just after the performance of singer Aya Nakamura and shared a boat on the Seine River with the delegation from Cyprus. The Colombian athletes looked very elegant and happy.

Colombia will be represented at the Paris Olympic Games by 89 athletes, a delegation in which athletics, weightlifting, boxing and cycling are the main contenders for medal chances with figures such as Flor Ruiz, Yenny Alvarez, Jenny Arias, Mariana Pajon and Kevin Quintero.

For these Games, the Andean country will take 18 more athletes than the Olympics Tokyo 2020, in which it was represented by 71. Thus there will be 52 women and 37 men and it will be the first time that the country will be represented by more women, who will participate in 18 disciplines: football, cycling, athletics, boxing, archery, weightlifting, wrestling, gymnastics, swimming, golf, equestrian, canoeing, fencing, sailing, tennis, triathlon, judo and skateboarding.

The country will also make its debut in canoeing with Manuela Gomez and in BMX Freestyle with Queen Saray Villegas. The president of the Colombian Olympic Committee (COC), Ciro Solano, aims for the country to win at least 10 medals in Paris, although he clarifies that “if things don’t work out, we’ll have to accept it.”

“There are 206 countries competing for the 10,500 available places. Being among those 10,500 is a feat. It is very difficult, because all the athletes are training for the same goal,” said Solano.

This year, the Colombian government has allocated a budget of almost 120 billion pesos (about 29 million dollars or 27 million euros) for the preparation of its athletes for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which will take place from July 26 to August 11.

Pajón, golden option

In search of the third gold Mariana Pajon He also traveled to Paris with his sights set on winning his third Olympic gold in BMX, after those obtained in London 2012 and Rio 2016, and her fourth Olympic medal, as she also won silver at Tokyo 2020.

Unlike what happened three years ago in Japan, the 32-year-old ‘Queen of BMX’ arrives in the City of Light after having had a great Olympic cycle, far from the injuries that affected her preparation for the previous Olympics. In that sense, Pajón assured that she has already left behind a dislocated elbow, ligament fractures in several fingers and “other little things” that have plagued her during the last few years.

“My preparation has focused on achieving fluidity on the track, gaining power at the start, and getting back to having fast laps, especially in the corners,” said the athlete in statements released by GW, the brand that made the bike she will ride in Paris.

Other Olympic medallists will also be competing in the French capital, such as the current runner-up in the 20-kilometre walk, Sandra Lorena Arenas, and the 400-metre flat, Anthony Zambrano, who hopes to turn around his poor performance in this Olympic cycle. Also competing will be weightlifter Luis Javier Mosquera, bronze in the 69-kilogram category in Rio; boxer Ingrit Valencia, bronze in the flyweight category at the 2016 Olympics, and Carlos Ramírez, who won bronze in the BMX at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

